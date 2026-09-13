Cultural Highlights: From Films at Venice to Fashion in New York

The entertainment world continues to dazzle with its array of cultural phenomena. At the Venice Film Festival, Iranian director Ali Asgari presented 'A Bit of Light,' a poignant drama inspired by the tumultuous social climate in Iran.

Russell Crowe and Sian Heder also made headlines with their personal tales and impactful messages. Crowe's 'What Love Builds,' a documentary on his musical ventures, and Heder’s 'Being Heumann' focusing on disability rights, demonstrate the intersection of art and activism.

Fashion enthusiasts witnessed vibrant showcases at New York Fashion Week, with Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors setting the stage. Meanwhile, a strategic anti-piracy pact was announced between Canal+ and LaLiga, underscoring the film and sports industries' concerns over illegal streaming.