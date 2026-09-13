Cultural Highlights: From Films at Venice to Fashion in New York

The latest in entertainment news highlights a diversity of cultural events. From Iranian drama at the Venice Film Festival to Sian Heder's focus on disability rights in Toronto, the roundup covers movies, fashion events, musical milestones by Russell Crowe and Celine Dion, and a global anti-piracy pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 02:28 IST
Cultural Highlights: From Films at Venice to Fashion in New York
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The entertainment world continues to dazzle with its array of cultural phenomena. At the Venice Film Festival, Iranian director Ali Asgari presented 'A Bit of Light,' a poignant drama inspired by the tumultuous social climate in Iran.

Russell Crowe and Sian Heder also made headlines with their personal tales and impactful messages. Crowe's 'What Love Builds,' a documentary on his musical ventures, and Heder’s 'Being Heumann' focusing on disability rights, demonstrate the intersection of art and activism.

Fashion enthusiasts witnessed vibrant showcases at New York Fashion Week, with Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors setting the stage. Meanwhile, a strategic anti-piracy pact was announced between Canal+ and LaLiga, underscoring the film and sports industries' concerns over illegal streaming.

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