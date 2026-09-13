Rebel Wilson's Triumphant Return with 'Girl Group': A Celebration of Music and Friendship

Rebel Wilson returns to the Toronto International Film Festival with her second directorial feature, 'Girl Group.' Combining comedy, music, and fun, this film follows a disgraced pop star mentoring young girls. Featuring musical legends, Wilson's film celebrates girl group music despite previous legal challenges with her debut film, 'The Deb.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 02:23 IST
Rebel Wilson's Triumphant Return with 'Girl Group': A Celebration of Music and Friendship

Australian actor and director Rebel Wilson made a notable return to the Toronto International Film Festival with her second directorial effort, 'Girl Group.' The film, a lively blend of comedy, music, and fun, marks a new chapter for Wilson after legal disputes marred her inaugural project, 'The Deb.'

Two years ago, Wilson's directorial debut was delayed due to legal issues, but a Sydney court recently ruled in her favor. Despite the setbacks, Wilson stayed focused, channeling her energy into 'Girl Group,' a film about a fallen pop star mentoring young talents, which premiered at TIFF.

'Girl Group' not only celebrates decades of girl group music but also features icons like Melanie Chisholm and Ashley Roberts. Although the film was once dismissed by a studio for being female-driven, Wilson persevered, drawing on her successful roles in 'Bridesmaids' and 'Pitch Perfect.' A theatrical release date is yet to be announced.

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