Health Chronicles: From Ebola's March to Legal Debates on Assisted Dying

The Democratic Republic of Congo witnesses a surge of Ebola cases, reaching over 7,000. Official reports confirm the virus spreading to a seventh province, South Ubangi, highlighting an alarming trend.

In the U.S., health authorities officially conclude the country's largest multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak. The outbreak's link to Mexican-sourced lettuce renews focus on food safety standards.

Meanwhile, Britain's longstanding debate over assisted dying sees no resolution as lawmakers reject legalization efforts, maintaining a ban amid concerns over protections for the vulnerable.