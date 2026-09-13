Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Intensify Across Ukraine

Russian air strikes have claimed the lives of nine people and left dozens injured across various Ukrainian regions, local officials reported. Infrastructure and residential buildings suffered significant damage in the attacks.

Ukraine's civilian death toll has surged as Russia intensifies strikes on power facilities and essential infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of waging war on Ukraine's economy, stating that the enemy's tactics aim to dismantle economic resilience and civilian morale.

In an escalation of this geopolitical conflict, drone and missile attacks have struck regions such as Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Kryvyi Rih, causing casualties and extensive damage. Efforts to counter these threats are underway, but tensions continue to rise between the neighboring nations.