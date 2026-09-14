UK Finance Minister Engages with CEOs on Economic Growth Plans
British finance minister John Healey is set to hold a meeting with leaders from major companies to discuss the government's strategies for spurring economic growth, according to a statement from Downing Street.
British finance minister John Healey is scheduled to engage in talks with top executives from several leading companies on Monday. The focus of the meeting will be the government's comprehensive plans to stimulate economic growth.
This initiative underscores the administration's commitment to fostering a robust economic environment through collaboration with major industry players.
This engagement comes as part of a broader government effort to ensure sustainable economic development and address current financial challenges.
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