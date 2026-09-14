Power Struggles and Triumphs: Highlights from the Entertainment World
The Toronto International Film Festival showcased documentaries on Elon Musk, Sylvester Stallone, and K-pop star Lisa, sparking discussions on power and personal stories. Oprah announced her Las Vegas Sphere show, while Celine Dion resumed concerts. The Venice Film Festival celebrated its winners, notably May el-Toukhy's 'Woman Unknown.'
The Toronto International Film Festival brought to the spotlight gripping documentaries and discussions. Alex Gibney's film on Elon Musk explores the power dynamics of technology elites, while Cynthia Erivo's 'Prima Facie' inspires conversations on sexual violence. Celebrities walked the red carpet, including Sylvester Stallone with a film depicting his real-life Rocky story.
Oprah Winfrey announced 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA,' a series of performances in Las Vegas to reinforce themes of self-discovery and personal growth, marking the culmination of her life's work. Meanwhile, Celine Dion overcame her neurological disorder to make a triumphant return to the stage in Paris after a six-year hiatus.
The Venice Film Festival concluded with the Golden Lion award going to May el-Toukhy for 'Woman Unknown,' highlighting the ongoing dialogue about gender disparity in cinema. The Emmy Awards positioned top stars for major wins, with Mariska Hargitay hosting, breaking the tradition of comedian emcees.
ALSO READ
-
Global Events Diary: Highlights and Key Dates
-
Diverse Voices Shine at Toronto International Film Festival
-
Entertainment Spotlight: Tales of Triumph and Resolve Amid Stars and Stage
-
Mahershala Ali and Director Bassam Tariq's Bold New Thriller: A Tale of Faith, Family, and Motherhood
-
Stars and Stories Shine at Global Film Festivals