Power Struggles and Triumphs: Highlights from the Entertainment World

The Toronto International Film Festival showcased documentaries on Elon Musk, Sylvester Stallone, and K-pop star Lisa, sparking discussions on power and personal stories. Oprah announced her Las Vegas Sphere show, while Celine Dion resumed concerts. The Venice Film Festival celebrated its winners, notably May el-Toukhy's 'Woman Unknown.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:27 IST
Power Struggles and Triumphs: Highlights from the Entertainment World
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The Toronto International Film Festival brought to the spotlight gripping documentaries and discussions. Alex Gibney's film on Elon Musk explores the power dynamics of technology elites, while Cynthia Erivo's 'Prima Facie' inspires conversations on sexual violence. Celebrities walked the red carpet, including Sylvester Stallone with a film depicting his real-life Rocky story.

Oprah Winfrey announced 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA,' a series of performances in Las Vegas to reinforce themes of self-discovery and personal growth, marking the culmination of her life's work. Meanwhile, Celine Dion overcame her neurological disorder to make a triumphant return to the stage in Paris after a six-year hiatus.

The Venice Film Festival concluded with the Golden Lion award going to May el-Toukhy for 'Woman Unknown,' highlighting the ongoing dialogue about gender disparity in cinema. The Emmy Awards positioned top stars for major wins, with Mariska Hargitay hosting, breaking the tradition of comedian emcees.

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