U.S. News Roundup: Equal-Time FCC Rules, Mail-In Voting, and Tech Oligarchs

Controversy surrounds an FCC decision regarding a Republican senator's appearance on cable TV, while another ruling forbids mail-in voting restrictions, complicating Trump administration efforts. Discourse emerges around documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney's call to critique tech oligarchs like Elon Musk, underscoring the industry's sprawling influence and its ties to political realms.

Beyond the political fray, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany experienced a harrowing plane emergency, while former President Donald Trump discussed budget-friendliness of proposed payouts to citizens. Other recurring issues surface, such as ICE arrest increases that have not resulted in more deportations, largely due to logistical challenges.

Lastly, Senate Republicans move crypto regulation forward with new ethical clauses. Oprah Winfrey prepares a Las Vegas Sphere show synthesizing her work, while fuel charge hikes on grain shipments burden farmers. Additional incidents, like statue vandalism of activist Charlie Kirk, also punctuate the week's events.