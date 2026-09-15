The Legacy of Glitter: Bob Mackie's Enduring Design Impact

Celebrated Hollywood designer Bob Mackie, who dressed icons such as Cher and Elton John, has died at the age of 87. His official Instagram account confirmed his passing. Mackie's career, which spanned five decades, was marked by his creative flair and innovative designs, ranging from glamorous film costumes to signature stage outfits.

Born in 1939 in Monterey Park, California, Mackie received widespread recognition, being nominated for over 30 Emmys and winning nine of them. He also earned Academy Award nominations for his work in landmark films like 'Lady Sings the Blues' and 'Funny Lady.' A revered figure in fashion, his legacy is immortalized in an Instagram tribute by his team, stating his designs will continue to bring beauty to the world.

Known for his use of sequins, rhinestones, and glitter, Mackie also infused humor into his work. He famously designed the 'curtain dress,' a highlight of his tenure with The Carol Burnett Show. The dress was a comedic take on a classic film, now preserved in the Smithsonian's American History Museum, underscoring his enduring influence on American culture.