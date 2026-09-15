Royal School Shuffle: Archie and Lilibet's Swift Transition Amid Security Concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to change schools for their children, Archie and Lilibet, just two days after they began, due to security issues concerning their commute. This decision follows a relocation to Britain after living in California for six years.

The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, considered the complex logistics of transporting their children between home and school, which included navigating heavy traffic and potential security threats. Discussions with their security team led to the decision for the change.

Harry and Meghan's return to Britain came unexpectedly, even surprising King Charles. They continue to live as private citizens without the automatic police protection usually extended to senior royals, stemming from their decision to step down from royal duties in 2020. Both their security arrangements remain under review.