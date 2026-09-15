Zelenskiy Asserts Conditions for Ceasefire on Energy Sites

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Kyiv's backing of a U.S. ceasefire proposal concerning energy sites, conditional upon assurance from Washington of Moscow's sincere commitment to halting the war. His remarks followed U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of mutual agreement not to target each other's energy facilities.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly address, emphasized the importance of trustworthy long-term agreements, highlighting Russia's persistent strikes on Ukraine's crucial energy infrastructure. He noted that while such attacks have severely impacted civilian life, Ukraine has also launched retaliatory strikes on Russian industrial sites, notably its oil industry.

The Ukrainian leader expressed skepticism about Russia's readiness for peace, voicing his reservations publicly. Although Trump asserted both nations had agreed to cease energy site attacks, Zelenskiy denied any formal endorsement, stressing the need for genuine, lasting impact on lives before moving forward.