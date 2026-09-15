Antitrust Investigation Shakes Up Mexican Soccer Market

Mexico's antitrust watchdog, the CNA, has launched a formal investigation into the professional soccer market, citing potential anti-competitive practices within Liga MX, the country's top division.

The investigation seeks to uncover whether companies or institutions have exploited their market power, focusing on the concentration of club ownership and broadcasting rights.

This development draws attention to the influence wielded by a select group of media and business entities, raising questions about the fairness and competitiveness of the industry.