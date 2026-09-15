Antitrust Investigation Shakes Up Mexican Soccer Market

Mexico's antitrust regulator has initiated a formal investigation into potential anti-competitive practices in Liga MX. The probe aims to determine whether market power has been abused, highlighting issues with club ownership and broadcasting rights concentrated among powerful media and business groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 01:57 IST
Antitrust Investigation Shakes Up Mexican Soccer Market
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Mexico's antitrust watchdog, the CNA, has launched a formal investigation into the professional soccer market, citing potential anti-competitive practices within Liga MX, the country's top division.

The investigation seeks to uncover whether companies or institutions have exploited their market power, focusing on the concentration of club ownership and broadcasting rights.

This development draws attention to the influence wielded by a select group of media and business entities, raising questions about the fairness and competitiveness of the industry.

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