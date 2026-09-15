Brazilian Indigenous Chief Raoni Metuktire Battles Aggressive Cancer

Brazilian Indigenous Chief Raoni Metuktire, a vital advocate for Indigenous rights and the Amazon rainforest, has been diagnosed with aggressive digestive system cancer, as announced by the Raoni Institute. At 94, Chief Raoni is receiving palliative care for this serious illness, underscoring his health battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 07:23 IST
Brazilian Indigenous Chief Raoni Metuktire Battles Aggressive Cancer

Brazilian Indigenous Chief Raoni Metuktire, renowned for his steadfast advocacy of Indigenous rights and the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, faces a challenging health battle after being diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis was announced by his non-profit organization, Raoni Institute, on Monday.

The 94-year-old Chief has been identified with an aggressive form of cancer affecting his digestive system, the Institute detailed in its recent statement. His current medical condition demands palliative care, reflecting the seriousness of his illness.

Chief Raoni's diagnosis highlights the ongoing struggles faced by Indigenous leaders as they champion environmental and cultural preservation while confronting personal health challenges.

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