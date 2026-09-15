Michael J. Fox Honored for Transformative Parkinson's Advocacy at Emmy Awards

Michael J. Fox, the renowned actor and advocate, was honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the Emmy Awards on Monday for his significant contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy. The Canadian-American, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, has since become a prominent voice in the fight against the disease.

Fox, 65, made a return to television by appearing in Apple TV+'s "Shrinking," an endeavor that earned him his 19th Emmy nomination. Despite the challenges posed by his illness, Fox has remained an active advocate, even founding the Michael J. Fox Foundation to fund Parkinson's research. His acceptance speech acknowledged the influence of Bob Hope and highlighted the progress in Parkinson's research thanks to community support.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award is presented to those in the telecommunications industry whose philanthropic efforts have left a positive societal impact. Established in 2002, the honor has previously been awarded to notable figures like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney. Fox's award not only celebrates his illustrious career but also his relentless dedication to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.