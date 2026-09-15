Venezuelan Leadership Heads to UN
Venezuela's Interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, plans to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Bloomberg News reports she will engage in high-level meetings. The report awaits verification from Reuters, which has not yet confirmed these details with their sources.
Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's Interim President, is poised to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, as reported by Bloomberg News.
The news outlet states that Rodriguez is scheduled for high-level discussions, although details remain under wraps.
Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the report at this time.