Venezuelan Leadership Heads to UN

Venezuela's Interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, plans to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Bloomberg News reports she will engage in high-level meetings. The report awaits verification from Reuters, which has not yet confirmed these details with their sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 07:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 07:39 IST
Venezuelan Leadership Heads to UN
Delcy Rodriguez

Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's Interim President, is poised to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, as reported by Bloomberg News.

The news outlet states that Rodriguez is scheduled for high-level discussions, although details remain under wraps.

Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the report at this time.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026