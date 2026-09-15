Saudi Arabia Lifts Alerts After Houthi Threats

The Saudi Arabian Civil Defence announced an all-clear after previously alerting six cities, including Yanbu, the kingdom's principal Red Sea oil port, to potential danger. The warning came as a precaution amid escalating threats.

Emergency alerts were previously issued for Jeddah, Abha, Jazan, AlUla, and Taif due to increased attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces. This escalation threatens both urban centers and crucial energy infrastructures.

The Houthis have intensified their offensive against Saudi cities, while advancing along Yemen's Red Sea coast towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route.