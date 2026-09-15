Saudi Arabia Lifts Alerts After Houthi Threats

The Saudi Arabian Civil Defence declared an all-clear after issuing warnings for potential dangers in six cities, including Yanbu. Emergency alerts were lifted in Jeddah, Abha, Jazan, AlUla, and Taif, following increased attacks by Iranian-aligned Houthis targeting Saudi cities and energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 07:57 IST
Saudi Arabia Lifts Alerts After Houthi Threats
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The Saudi Arabian Civil Defence announced an all-clear after previously alerting six cities, including Yanbu, the kingdom's principal Red Sea oil port, to potential danger. The warning came as a precaution amid escalating threats.

Emergency alerts were previously issued for Jeddah, Abha, Jazan, AlUla, and Taif due to increased attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces. This escalation threatens both urban centers and crucial energy infrastructures.

The Houthis have intensified their offensive against Saudi cities, while advancing along Yemen's Red Sea coast towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route.

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