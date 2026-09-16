Dario Vitale: Reimagining Armani Accessories

Dario Vitale, formerly with Versace, has been appointed as the new creative director of Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories. He is the first non-family member to hold this position after Giorgio Armani's passing. His role emphasizes the brand's future vision while adhering to its traditional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:19 IST
Dario Vitale: Reimagining Armani Accessories

In a groundbreaking move, Dario Vitale, a former designer with Versace, has been named the new creative director of Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories, marking a significant shift in the Armani Group's leadership structure.

This historic appointment follows the passing of Giorgio Armani, the brand's legendary founder. As the first outsider to assume such a pivotal role, Vitale's arrival symbolizes a new era for the Italian fashion house. Armani Group CEO Giuseppe Marsocci highlighted that Vitale's leadership would strengthen their creative organization while honoring the legacy of Giorgio Armani.

Vitale's previous tenure at Versace was brief due to the brand's acquisition by Prada. Now, with immediate effect, he joins the ranks of Armani, bringing his wealth of experience from other prestigious brands like Prada's Miu Miu. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Emporio Armani 2027 spring/summer collection will be revealed through a presentation during Milan Fashion Week on September 24, diverging from the traditional runway showcase.

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