Whispers of Diplomacy: U.S. Engages with Houthis in Oman

U.S. officials recently held clandestine talks with Yemen's Houthis in Oman, following the group's seizure of a strategic Red Sea coastline. Despite tensions, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to a 2025 ceasefire. The discussions, facilitated by Oman, included senior Houthi figures currently under U.S. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:31 IST
Whispers of Diplomacy: U.S. Engages with Houthis in Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a discreet diplomatic move, U.S. officials met with representatives of Yemen's Houthi militia in Oman, sources revealed. This comes after the Houthis, backed by Iran, seized a critical stretch of the Red Sea coast, overtaking Saudi-supported forces in a significant offensive.

The covert meeting unfolded at the U.S. Embassy in Muscat, reportedly orchestrated by Oman, a nation known for mediating regional conflicts. Despite their terrorist designation by the Trump administration in March 2025, dialogues with the Houthis have persisted, leading to a ceasefire agreement in May last year following a two-month bombing campaign aimed at halting attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

During the talks, the Houthis assured U.S. officials they would not target American vessels, reaffirming their adherence to the ceasefire. However, they specified an exception for Saudi commercial ships. Notably present were senior Houthi officials, including the sanctioned Mohammad Abdulsalam, indicating high-level engagement by both sides.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026