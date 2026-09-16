Whispers of Diplomacy: U.S. Engages with Houthis in Oman

In a discreet diplomatic move, U.S. officials met with representatives of Yemen's Houthi militia in Oman, sources revealed. This comes after the Houthis, backed by Iran, seized a critical stretch of the Red Sea coast, overtaking Saudi-supported forces in a significant offensive.

The covert meeting unfolded at the U.S. Embassy in Muscat, reportedly orchestrated by Oman, a nation known for mediating regional conflicts. Despite their terrorist designation by the Trump administration in March 2025, dialogues with the Houthis have persisted, leading to a ceasefire agreement in May last year following a two-month bombing campaign aimed at halting attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

During the talks, the Houthis assured U.S. officials they would not target American vessels, reaffirming their adherence to the ceasefire. However, they specified an exception for Saudi commercial ships. Notably present were senior Houthi officials, including the sanctioned Mohammad Abdulsalam, indicating high-level engagement by both sides.