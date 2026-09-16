Michael Kremer Appointed World Bank Chief Economist: Innovations in Development

In a notable appointment, Nobel laureate Michael Kremer has been named the new Chief Economist of the World Bank, taking over from Indermit Gill who retired last month. Kremer, a professor at the University of Chicago, will assume his role on October 1, ahead of global financial meetings in Bangkok.

Kremer, renowned for his groundbreaking work in development economics, shared the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2019. His research methods have revolutionized poverty alleviation strategies by implementing programs to aid small farmers and improve health and education access globally. His work underscores the importance of evidence-based solutions in development strategies.

World Bank President Ajay Banga highlighted the pressing need for innovative problem-solving as the world confronts significant economic challenges, such as rising interest rates and reduced developmental aid. Kremer's unique approach and extensive experience offer hope for impactful change amidst daunting global challenges.