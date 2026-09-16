Venezuela's Unchanged Repression Apparatus Despite Maduro's Fall

A U.N.-mandated probe reveals that Venezuela's repression apparatus is still in place, despite President Nicolas Maduro's removal. The report noted limited political liberalization, ongoing abuses, and insufficient reforms. It criticized the U.S. intervention as a breach of international law and urged Venezuela to address human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:30 IST
Venezuela's Unchanged Repression Apparatus Despite Maduro's Fall
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The U.N.-mandated probe has revealed that Venezuela's apparatus of repression remains largely intact, even in the wake of President Nicolas Maduro's removal earlier this year. While politically motivated detentions have decreased, the fundamental system of repression endures.

The report to the U.N. Human Rights Council emphasized that the measures of political liberalization post-Maduro are minimal and potentially reversible. Despite interim President Delcy Rodriguez's actions like prisoner releases and amnesty policies, key repressive figures remain in power, and systemic reform is lacking.

Critically, the probe outlined ongoing arbitrary detentions, torturous conditions in Venezuelan prisons, and extensive state ties with armed civilian groups. It urged comprehensive reforms and accountability, decrying Venezuela's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court's Rome Statute.

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