Dario Vitale Appointed Creative Director for Armani Accessories

Dario Vitale, previously a designer at Versace, has been announced as the new creative director for Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories. This marks a significant shift, as Vitale is the first to assume this role from outside the Armani family, following the death of the esteemed founder, Giorgio Armani, last year.

The announcement came from the Armani Group on Wednesday, confirming that Vitale's appointment is effective immediately. The move signals a new direction for the iconic Italian fashion brand as it moves past the era of its legendary founder.

Vitale's experience and fresh perspective are anticipated to bring innovation to the brand's accessory lines, as the Armani Group looks to continue its legacy of luxury and style under new leadership.