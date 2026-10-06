Sicario 3: Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin reunite for third film

Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are officially returning for 'Sicario 3', reuniting the core trio from the acclaimed 2015 crime thriller for the franchise’s third instalment.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 14:13 IST
Sicario 3: Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin reunite for third film
Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are officially returning for 'Sicario 3', reuniting the core trio from the acclaimed 2015 crime thriller for the franchise’s third instalment. The three actors are set to reprise their iconic roles, bringing back the central cast of 'Sicario' for the upcoming film. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, as per Deadline.

Padraic McKinley, who directed 'The Weight', has been chosen to helm the third film following a search involving the producers and lead cast. Oscar nominee Steven Knight has penned the latest draft of the screenplay, as per Deadline.

McKinley and Knight are currently polishing the script based on feedback from the cast. The film is being produced by Black Label Media, with Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill attached, and Thunder Road, with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and returning producer Ed McDonnell.

Producers are planning to begin production at the top of the year. The first two films in the franchise were distributed by Lionsgate, including the original 'Sicario' in 2015 and 2018’s 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'.

However, 'Sicario 3' is currently being taken to the open market, with multiple studios showing strong interest in the project. With Blunt, Del Toro and Brolin all returning, the third film brings the franchise’s core trio back together as development moves towards production. (ANI)

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