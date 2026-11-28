‌S&P revised ​France's credit rating outlook to "negative" from "stable" on Friday, citing growing budget pressures as weak economic growth and higher interest costs make it ‌harder to reduce the deficit.

The ratings agency affirmed the country's sovereign rating at "A+/A-1", but said it expected larger fiscal deficits this year and next than previously forecast. "Continued political polarization, including beyond the 2027 presidential ‌election, could continue constraining the implementation of deficit-reducing measures and growth-enhancing reforms," S&P said in a ‌statement.

France's benchmark 10-year borrowing costs rose to more than 5.14% last month, their highest since 2002, and climbed more sharply than those of most peers. The rise reflected concerns about the country's ability to rein in its deficit, secure ⁠passage of ​the 2027 budget ⁠and contain social unrest linked to the cost of living. The minority government is seeking to pass its 2027 budget, which ⁠aims to cut the fiscal deficit from 5.4% of output this year to 5.0% next year, in ​France's deeply divided parliament five months from a presidential election.

"(S&P's) this assessment underscores the urgent ⁠need to give the country a responsible budget without delay, that restores our public finances by bringing the deficit down ⁠to ​no more than 5%," Finance Minister Roland Lescure said in a statement. "The French Government remains fully committed to pursuing along a path of fiscal consolidation," he added.

Official data released on Friday ⁠showed that France's economy contracted more than initially thought in the third quarter as the country technically ⁠dipped into recession, underscoring ⁠the difficulty of reducing the deficit and putting the government's 2026 growth goal of 0.5% all but out of reach.