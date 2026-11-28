Defending champions ​Italy survived another ‌cliff-hanger to ​reach the Davis Cup final as Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori ‌won the deciding doubles to clinch a 2-1 win against the Czech Republic in Bologna on Friday.

After the singles ‌rubbers were shared, Musetti and Vavassori went a ‌set down against Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac but roared on by a partisan crowd they hit back for a ⁠3-6 6-1 ​7-6 win. Italy, ⁠who have now won 16 successive ties dating back to ⁠2023, will aim for a fourth consecutive title against either ​Spain or Britain on Sunday.

The Czechs took an ⁠early lead in the deciding set tiebreak but the home pair ⁠would ​not be denied and Musetti banged down the winning smash to spark wild celebrations. Italy, who are ⁠without world number two Jannik Sinner, had also needed ⁠the final ⁠doubles rubber to edge past South Korea in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.