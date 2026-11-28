(Adds additional observations ​from shoppers and analysts, freshens foot traffic data) By Nicholas P. Brown, Arriana McLymore and Danielle Kaye

LOS ANGELES/RALEIGH, North Carolina, ​Nov 27 (Reuters) - I nflation-weary US shoppers thronged malls and websites on Black Friday, the traditional ‌kickoff ​to the holiday spending season, but many said they were struggling to find robust enough bargains to counter the pinch of high gas and grocery prices. Spending is seen topping last year's strong figures by 4%-6%, forecasts show, but beneath top-line forecasts lie signs of stress.

Most of the gains will be attributable to inflation - which at 3.8% is about a percentage point higher than in each ‌of the last two years - and consumer sentiment remains shaky. Jasmine Peters, 37, went to the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Friday hoping to find steeper discounts in-store than online, but they didn't materialize, and by late morning, she was planning to leave the mall empty-handed.

Chris Nile, 30, was hoping for more than the $50 discount he saw on a Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console, which brought the price to $450. "Inflation is higher - hell, even the (McDonald's) McChicken is up," said Nile as he shopped for his two boys at the Crabtree Valley Mall ‌in Raleigh, North Carolina. Observers said consumers seemed less impressed by discounts, with stores needing to do more to draw them in. Target Corp , for example, gave away $100 gift cards to the first 100 people in line at each store -- with one ‌lucky recipient receiving a $1,000 card.

"Traffic levels in general seemed off compared to past holidays and seemed to lose steam early," said Michael Brown, Americas retail leader at consulting firm Kearney, who visited several stores in Westchester County, New York, on Friday morning. US store visits were tracking 2% behind last year's as of late afternoon, at 530 million a little after 3:30 p.m. US eastern time, according to Passby, a geospatial analytics company that measures real-time foot traffic.

A November survey by the National Retail Federation found that 82% of consumers are taking steps to manage holiday costs this year, like buying less expensive gifts. Nile - like many US shoppers - said he chose to bargain-hunt ⁠in person, in ​part to avoid shipping costs. AI could also scramble the year's shopping dynamics. ⁠As consumers use it to find bargains or even complete purchases — and retailers become increasingly adept at altering prices — the deepest discounts could come closer to Christmas.

Online spending on Black Friday itself, though, was expected to jump 9.2% from a year ago to $12.9 billion, according to a forecast from Adobe Analytics, the arm of ⁠Adobe that analyzes customer behavior. MEASURED GROWTH

Economic worries aside, top-line spending is expected to be robust. Thanksgiving Day saw consumers spend $7.1 billion online, according to Adobe, a 10.4% jump over last year, fueled by big discounts on electronics, toys and apparel. Indeed, store visits to electronics retailer Best Buy were tracking 4.4% higher than last ​Black Friday at midday, according to Passby. Visits to Walmart and Target were flat to slightly up.

Overall, the National Retail Federation sees November-December holiday retail sales rising 4.2% year-over-year, to just above $1 trillion. High living costs emerged as a key ⁠issue earlier this month when voters handed Democrats sweeping electoral victories, punishing US President Donald Trump for an Iran war that's pushed the cost of living higher.

Even higher earners may be stretched. Holiday spending forecasts mostly predated the recent stock market correction that followed the midterms, turmoil at chipmaker Nvidia, and mounting concerns around an AI bubble. The decline could ⁠dampen ​the wealth effect that has seen affluent shoppers splurge, UBS analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

EMBATTLED TOYS Higher input costs, particularly from oil derivatives like plastic, are hitting some products more than others.

Prices of toys — generally high in plastic — have risen 13.2% since the start of the year, pushing Barbie maker Mattel this month to cut its annual forecast as consumers balked at higher costs. But some unlikely products are buoying the toy category. Best Buy and Target have both flagged trading cards — including Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering products — ⁠as a key growth driver. Squishy NeeDoh toys are also in hot demand, according to e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend.

Lego also appeared to be in high demand, with the Passby figures showing its stores' foot traffic up more than 5% in mid-afternoon versus the ⁠same time of day last Black Friday. It wasn't necessarily kids driving ⁠the growth - most of those online were adults, part of the "kidult" craze that has swept the toy industry in recent years. Jaime Oquendo, 46, was the first to enter the Lego store at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles when it opened, to buy a new Godzilla set, released on Black Friday at $450.

“I actually made sure I had money set aside all year, back when ‌they announced it, just to make sure ‌I could get my hands on one,” Oquendo said.