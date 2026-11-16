France to outline to EU evidence of Iran cyberattack and will ask for sanctions within a month

France ​will ‌provide evidence to ​European ministers on Monday ‌of an alleged cyber attack by Iran's Revolutionary Guards ‌that targeted supermarket refrigerators ‌in France, and it will ask for new ⁠sanctions ​to ⁠be imposed on Tehran.

Speaking on arrival ⁠at an monthly EU ​foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, ⁠Barrot said the aim ⁠would ​be to have a list of ⁠new names and entities to ⁠be ⁠sanctioned within a month.