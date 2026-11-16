France to outline to EU evidence of Iran cyberattack and will ask for sanctions within a month
France will provide evidence to European ministers on Monday of an alleged cyber attack by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that targeted supermarket refrigerators in France, and it will ask for new sanctions to be imposed on Tehran.
Speaking on arrival at an monthly EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Barrot said the aim would be to have a list of new names and entities to be sanctioned within a month.