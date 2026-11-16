UN labour agency chief Houngbo wins second term

​The ​head of ‌the UN ​labour agency, Togo's Gilbert ‌Houngbo, won a second five-year term on Monday after his ‌rivals dropped out. Houngbo, the ‌International Labour Organization's first African chief, won a second ⁠five-year ​mandate ⁠with 51 of the 56 votes ⁠cast. Previously, Spain's Labour Minister ​Yolanda Diaz and Peru's former ⁠Foreign Affairs Minister Javier ⁠Gonzalez-Olaechea had ​applied before withdrawing.

The ILO faces a ⁠financial crisis over US non-payments ⁠which could ⁠lead to further job cuts.