Statements by ​European Union officials ​pledging continued support ‌to Ukraine ​while promising to increase pressure on Russia via sanctions ‌are harmful to the ongoing peace process, the Kremlin said on Monday. The Kremlin said last week ‌that Russia would be open to European countries ‌taking part in Ukraine peace talks if it saw they genuinely intended to contribute to peace. Russian officials ⁠have ​also ⁠called for a broad agreement on Europe's security architecture to ⁠be reached.

However, some EU officials, including foreign policy ​chief Kaja Kallas, have argued that Russian ⁠calls for discussions about Europe's security architecture threaten to divert attention ⁠from ​the need for a ceasefire. The European Union is set to agree on ⁠Monday to 113 new sanctions listings targeting Russia designed ⁠to ⁠force it to end its military campaign in Ukraine.