Pledges from Brussels to further sanction Russia do not help peace process, Kremlin says

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:26 IST
Pledges from Brussels to further sanction Russia do not help peace process, Kremlin says

Statements by ​European Union officials ​pledging continued support ‌to Ukraine ​while promising to increase pressure on Russia via sanctions ‌are harmful to the ongoing peace process, the Kremlin said on Monday. The Kremlin said last week ‌that Russia would be open to European countries ‌taking part in Ukraine peace talks if it saw they genuinely intended to contribute to peace. Russian officials ⁠have ​also ⁠called for a broad agreement on Europe's security architecture to ⁠be reached.

However, some EU officials, including foreign policy ​chief Kaja Kallas, have argued that Russian ⁠calls for discussions about Europe's security architecture threaten to divert attention ⁠from ​the need for a ceasefire. The European Union is set to agree on ⁠Monday to 113 new sanctions listings targeting Russia designed ⁠to ⁠force it to end its military campaign in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Smart AI Makes Risky Calls: Rethinking Trust in Energy Markets and Green Finance

Kenya's Banking Boom Fuels East African Growth, but Rising Financial Risks Threaten Stability

Can Private Investors Save Global Agriculture? UN Report Reveals a Massive Climate Finance Gap

From Dengue to Deadly Heatwaves: How AI Is Changing the Fight Against Climate Health Threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026