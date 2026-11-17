Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): In a major television packaging deal, acclaimed actors Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine are slated to headline 'American Epic'. As per Deadline, 'American Epic' is a new drama series currently being taken out by A24 and generating interest from multiple buyers.

Written by The Office alum B.J. Novak, the project originates from Joe Hipps’ A24-based company Cut To. The series centres on a high-stakes clash in Las Vegas, as per Deadline. As cited by Deadline, in 'American Epic', in a final bid to forge his legacy, magnetic Vegas casino mogul Wyatt Pascal (Cage) squares off with Midwestern pastor Bill Massey (Pine) to pull off one last impossible act: building something eternal in the most temporary place on earth."

This project marks the first official on-screen pairing for Cage and Pine. While both actors previously lent their voices to the 2018 animated film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', their respective characters did not overlap.

The series is executive produced by Novak, alongside Pine and Ian Gotler of Barry Linen Motion Pictures, as well as Hipps and Patrick McDonald of Cut To. (ANI)