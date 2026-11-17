Israeli militant settlers shot ‌dead ​a 72-year-old Palestinian woman overnight in a part of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho where settlers recently took over several Palestinian homes, witnesses and Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military did not comment on the woman's death but did describe "ongoing incidents" with Palestinians and Israelis injured ‌in an alleged Palestinian car-ramming.

Witnesses said a group of settlers began shooting outside the home of the Palestinian woman, whom the Palestinian health ministry named as Fadha Wadha. Palestinian residents began to throw stones to defend themselves, the witnesses said. More settlers arrived and began shooting at Palestinian homes, including that of Wadha, with a bullet striking her in the head while she stood in front of ‌her house, said Ahmed Aref, 62, an eyewitness and her brother-in-law.

"I found her lying on the ground, with blood coming from her head. Look, her blood is here on the ‌road,” he said. There has been a sharp rise in attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank, territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. UN bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal, which Israel disputes.

SON INJURED AFTER CAR INCIDENT Wadha's son, Arafat, raced to the scene after hearing his mother had been injured. His wife, Naama Fidhat, said he was in a state of shock and accidentally hit the car of one of ⁠the settlers parked ​in the drive.

The settlers were not in the ⁠car at the time, according to witnesses. After he hit the car, they began firing wildly, the witnesses said, and injured several people including Arafat in the torso. Fidhat said he was rushed toward a hospital in Ramallah, but the Israeli ⁠military stopped his ambulance and arrested him. The military also arrested her son, the grandson of Fadha, in the early morning.

"What did we do? We didn't do anything," said Fidhat. "This is our house, they ​were the ones who came with weapons ... we were unarmed, we were sleeping," she added.

At Wadha's funeral, she repeatedly broke into tears, saying that since settlers had moved ⁠into the area they had faced continual attacks. BULLETS ON THE ROAD

Reuters journalists visited the scene on Tuesday morning. There were at least five rifle rounds still on the ground. Masked settlers could be seen driving through the area. Jericho sits in ⁠the ​Jordan Valley, part of land envisaged in the Oslo peace accords as becoming the fertile heartland of an independent Palestinian state.

Around two weeks ago, Israeli settlers moved into homes in the Duyuk al-Tahta neighbourhood on the outskirts of Jericho, blocking some Palestinians from accessing their homes and spurring fears of settler attacks within the city. The Binyamin council, which represents settlers in the ⁠area and helped facilitate the move of the families into Jericho, said that eight homes had been purchased from Palestinians.

Jericho’s Palestinian governor Hussein Hamayel previously said the settlers could not legally purchase ⁠the land since it belonged to the state. ⁠He showed Reuters a document attesting to that statement. Commenting on events in Jericho overnight, the Israeli military said a group of Palestinians in a car "accelerated their vehicle toward an Israeli vehicle and rammed it".

It said the Palestinians exited the vehicle and attacked the Israelis, who opened fire at ‌the Palestinians. "There are Israeli and Palestinian ‌casualties in the incident," the military said. (Reporting Pesha Magid and Ali Sawafta with additional reporting by Enas ​Alashray; Editing by Stephen Coates and Andrew Cawthorne)