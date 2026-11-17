NATO allies will discuss Washington's review of US troop levels in Europe with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby on Tuesday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, with more clarity on the scope ‌of any drawdown expected within weeks.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled the six-month review in June and threatened to withhold some US dues to NATO if "free riding" allies fell short of defence spending commitments. He did not explicitly say the review could lead to cuts in the 80,000 US troops deployed to Europe, but ‌stressed the goal of prompting the continent to do more while enabling the US military to meet global commitments.

"We expect changes in troop ‌levels, but we don't know anything concrete yet," Pistorius said ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels that Colby will join for a working lunch. "But again, a shift in the balance of conventional forces would have occurred under any other US president, due to increased engagement in the Indo-Pacific."

Germany hosts about 35,000 US troops, the largest American military presence ⁠in Europe. ​The result of the review is expected ⁠to be presented before Christmas. European military sources have speculated Washington might move a brigade or some 5,000 troops from Germany either to Asia or closer to NATO's eastern flank ⁠in Poland.

Pistorius said the current talks aimed for coordination with Washington to prevent dangerous gaps in NATO's European defences caused by any US drawdown. RAMSTEIN MEETING TO DISCUSS AIR ​DEFENCES FOR UKRAINE

Later Colby will join a meeting of the so-called Ramstein Group of Ukraine's military supporters at NATO headquarters to discuss how ⁠to supply more arms to Kyiv ahead of a harsh winter, while Russia steps up air strikes on civilian infrastructure. Pistorius said Germany and Norway would sponsor another package of US ⁠weapons ​under the PURL programme, focusing on supplying more PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

"This is the fifth package in which Germany is participating. This time, we are providing $300 million," Pistorius said. Germany is working to integrate its IRIS-T missile with Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems ⁠and will deliver additional radars, drone ammunition and fighter jets to Kyiv, he said.

"We will ... once again appeal to everyone's sense of responsibility," Pistorius said, ⁠alluding to allies such as Greece which ⁠still have large stocks of Patriot missiles. Support for Ukraine was not a charity event but went beyond solidarity and support for a country under attack, he said, adding, "It is about the security of Europe, and it ‌is about stopping Vladimir Putin ‌and putting him in his place."