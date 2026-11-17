​Qatar, a ​key ‌mediator between ​Iran and the United ‌States, said that it would hold a meeting with Iranian ‌officials on Tuesday ‌to exchange views on current proposals as part of ⁠ongoing ​mediation ⁠efforts.

The meeting is a ⁠continuation of communications over ​the past period that included ⁠talks about bridging perspectives ⁠and narrowing ​the gap between proposals presented on ⁠the ground, Qatar's foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson ⁠said.