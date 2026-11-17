European shares fell on Tuesday, pulling back from record highs touched last week, as the technology sector came under pressure after Washington tightened restrictions on AI chip ‌sales to China, fuelling a risk-averse mood across global markets.

The benchmark STOXX 600 dropped0.9% to 656.29 points by 0930 GMT, with all the main regional markets falling as well. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 dropped 1% each. European technology stocks fell 2.2%. Chip-related stocks such as heavyweight ‌ASML and Infineon Technologies declined 3.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday and Asian markets fell after Washington said ‌it would restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia. The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centres like those in Thailand and Malaysia that Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models. After several sharp selloffs in global AI stocks, investors are awaiting earnings from ⁠US chipmaker ​Nvidia, due later on Tuesday. The ⁠company has faced scrutiny since the sudden departure of longtime CEO Jensen Huang over relationships with employees and alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

AI lab Anthropic's much-anticipated market ⁠debut, due later this week, is also seen as a key test of investor appetite for AI companies against a backdrop of mounting concerns over massive ​spending by tech companies and returns on investments. "The AI trade isn't over but investors are increasingly seeking safer-haven investments," said ⁠Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club in Bristol. "I expect to see more of a rotation. We've already seen that with defence, and I think the European ⁠sector ​is well placed there."

The STOXX 600 remains close to last week's record highs, as investors have rotated out of the crowded AI trade into markets such as Europe and India that are relatively insulated from tech swings. BCA Research upgraded European equities to "neutral" from "underweight", ⁠citing an improving backdrop for the region.

Deutsche Bank fell 6.2% after media reports based on leaked documents detailed the bank's dealings ⁠with clients including Russian oligarchs, US ⁠President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Miners tumbled 1.7% to their lowest in nearly eight months as copper prices were weighed down by worries over AI investments, a firmer US dollar and ‌weak economic data ‌from top consumer China.

(Anjana J. Nair and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Maju Samuel)