Rajasthan's vibrant culture and traditional hospitality are attracting international visitors, with foreign tourists enthusiastically participating in cultural activities at the International Pushkar Fair while exploring the state's historic landmarks, architecture and heritage. A turban-tying competition organised for foreign tourists at the International Pushkar Fair witnessed enthusiastic participation from 20 foreign couples, offering them an opportunity to experience one of Rajasthan's most recognisable traditional practices.

The competition brought colourful Rajasthani turbans into the spotlight, as participants attempted to tie the traditional headgear within a stipulated time. A female tourist from Mexico emerged as the winner after impressively tying a Rajasthani safa in just a few seconds. The competition offered foreign tourists an opportunity to connect with Rajasthan's traditions beyond sightseeing and explore its cultural identity through participation.

Meanwhile, international visitors exploring Jaipur also spoke about their experiences in India, praising its historical monuments, architecture, hospitality and local culture. Klaus, a tourist from Berlin, Germany, described his experience in India as "fantastic" and said he was enjoying his journey through the country.

"Fantastic, incredible India," he said when asked about his experience. Speaking about Jaipur, he said, "It's a great city with nice people, with nice buildings, and the history is unbelievable."

Another visitor, Cameron Maken from London, who was visiting Jaipur for his mother's 60th birthday, spoke about his experience of exploring Rajasthan's traditional craftsmanship and scientific heritage. He said he had visited Bagru, where he learned about local woodblock printing techniques, before visiting Jaipur's astronomical centre.

"It's a very beautiful style of wood block printing," Cameron said, describing his experience of learning about the traditional craft. Reflecting on the astronomical knowledge developed in India, he said, "It's fantastic to learn about how, coming from England, the techniques developed here in India were so much more advanced than ours at the time. And we in England have learned so much from the techniques that you here in India have developed."

He also praised the warmth of the people he encountered during his visit. "The people here are lovely. People here are gentle and understanding and very kind to us visitors. We've had a very good time and thank you," he said.

For Louis, a visitor from France, the trip to India was particularly special as he had planned it a year ago to celebrate his 60th birthday. Describing India as a country full of discoveries, Louis said he had begun his journey in Delhi before travelling to Jaipur, where he explored the city's historic attractions with a guide.

He said, "So I enjoy this country a lot. We started by visiting Delhi, and we discovered many things that I never knew existed. So it was very fantastic." During his Jaipur visit, Louis explored a fort and the astronomical centre and was also looking forward to visiting the Hawa Mahal. His itinerary further included a visit to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

Talking about the hospitality and weather, he said, "And this is a particular trip for me because it's a trip especially for my 60 years old birthday, because on Monday we'll have my birthday. And so the weather is so good, the people also are very nice, it's very also kind to see Indian people." He also appreciated the friendliness of locals, recalling how people smiled while interacting with him and his wife and even approached them for photographs.

A local tourism representative, Sukhdev Singh Rathore, said that Jaipur continued to attract a significant number of international tourists, particularly visitors from France and Germany this year. Explaining the popularity of Rajasthan's heritage destinations, he said that Jaipur remained a major attraction under India's Golden Triangle tourist circuit, which includes Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. Other popular destinations in the state include Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Among the historical attractions, he identified Amer Fort as one of the most popular monuments, alongside Mehrangarh Fort and Jaisalmer's Sonar Durg. However, Rathore noted that the arrival of foreign tourists during the first half of the current season had been comparatively lower than last year.

He attributed the trend partly to international conflicts, protests and economic challenges in several countries, including the ongoing situations involving Ukraine and the United States, which have affected travel budgets and spending decisions. From trying traditional Rajasthani turbans at Pushkar to exploring Jaipur's forts, crafts and astronomical heritage, international visitors are finding different ways to experience the state's cultural richness, making their journeys more than just conventional sightseeing experiences. (ANI)