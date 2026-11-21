Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh on Saturday paid a floral tribute to his late grandmother during her last rites in Amritsar, Punjab. His grandmother Charan Kaur died at the age of 84 on November 8. Singh reached his residence in Amritsar to attend the cremation ceremony with a heavy police escort under strict conditions enforced upon him by the State.

Earlier, Advocate Karamvir Singh Pannu, counsel for Amritpal Singh, noted that Singh is not allowed to address the media or public during his custody parole. He further argued that the orders amount to a suppression of his constitutional rights. Regarding these court orders, the State has ensured that two conditions are imposed on Amritpal Singh: first, he cannot address the media, and second, he cannot address the public. We believe that, given his status as a Member of Parliament, these conditions amount to a suppression of his constitutional rights; the State is clearly afraid of his voice," Pannu said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, said the Punjab Police have put extensive law-and-order and traffic management measures in place in coordination with judicial directives. "The Amritsar Rural Police, as part of the Punjab Police, have made robust arrangements to maintain law and order. Keeping in mind court orders, stipulated conditions, the sentiments and rights of the people, as well as local customs and traditions, we have deployed a sufficient force to manage traffic and ensure law and order. We have made comprehensive arrangements. As for the number of personnel deployed, we have deployed as many as are required," he said.

Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters, on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements. His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023.

After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, Singh moved the Supreme Court. (ANI)