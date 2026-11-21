Von der Leyen condemns Russian plot to assassinate US-Ukrainian in Denmark
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday the EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and strongly condemns an assassination attempt against a US-Ukrainian citizen in Denmark allegedly orchestrated by Russian intelligence services. "This was an attack on EU soil. And it is unacceptable. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark. And with all Member States targeted by Russian hybrid attacks," she said in an X post.
The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Friday the accusations were not backed with proof. Von der Leyen added that EU will soon propose a "new European Security Strategy" to reinforce preparedness and deterrence.