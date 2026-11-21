European ​Commission President ​Ursula von der Leyen ‌said on ​Saturday the EU stands in ‌full solidarity with Denmark and strongly condemns an assassination attempt against a US-Ukrainian citizen ‌in Denmark allegedly orchestrated by Russian ‌intelligence services. "This was an attack on EU soil. And it is unacceptable. ⁠We stand ​in ⁠full solidarity with Denmark. And with all ⁠Member States targeted by Russian hybrid ​attacks," she said in an X post.

The ⁠Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on ⁠Friday ​the accusations were not backed with proof. Von der Leyen added ⁠that EU will soon propose a "new European ⁠Security ⁠Strategy" to reinforce preparedness and deterrence.