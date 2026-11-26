Despite sitting on vast reserves of valuable minerals, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province earned only PKR 10.7 billion in non-tax mineral revenue in 2024-25, while an official audit flagged PKR 16.94 billion in suspected financial irregularities — more than the sector earned, reported Express Tribune. Audit findings and policy analyses point to rampant illegal extraction, uncollected contractor dues and weak regulatory oversight as reasons the resource-rich province is failing to turn its geological wealth into public funds.

According to The Express Tribune, the Good Governance Forum (GGF) has urged the provincial government to overhaul its mineral governance system, warning that the province has failed to convert its considerable natural resources into economic prosperity for local communities. The forum submitted a policy paper titled "Rare Earth Minerals, Copper and Other Minerals in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Economic Potential, Public Revenue, Community Rights and Environmental Protection" to the provincial governor and chief secretary, highlighting gaps in revenue generation and transparency in mining operations.

Figures cited from the K-P government's Budget White Paper 2026-27 show that non-tax revenue from minerals amounted to only PKR 10.7 billion in 2024-25. The amount was revised to PKR 14 billion for 2025-26, while the government has projected PKR 18 billion for 2026-27. These figures do not include separately recorded oil and gas revenues. The GGF has also demanded an investigation into audit observations involving approximately PKR 16.94 billion in suspected financial irregularities, illegal mining activities and outstanding government dues. It called for verification of the findings and recovery of funds wherever financial liabilities are established.

GGF Chairman Syed Akhtar Ali Shah questioned why mineral-rich regions such as North and South Waziristan, Mohmand, Kohistan, Karak and Hangu continue to experience poverty and inadequate public services despite their resource potential, as cited by The Express Tribune. The policy document proposed establishing a Provincial Geological Survey Department, alongside a research consortium involving universities and scientific institutions.

It also recommended independent technical and financial audits of mining concessions, scientific certification of mineral reserves and revisions to royalty rates and revenue-sharing agreements, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)