Yuri On Ice Season 2, Ice Adolescence release – Yuri K, Victor’s gay bond to get mileage

Among several popular anime series, Yuri On Ice Season 2 is a highly popular and much-awaited Japanese sports anime television series. The anime aficionados are passionately looking forward to its release. Since it has been over 2.5 years since Season 1 dropped its finale and there is hardly any update on it, a sect of fans has started losing hope of viewing the second season.

But Yuri On Ice Season 2 will surely come, and we can say this because the MAPPA studio already announced it long before after many anime lovers from Japan and America appealed for a renewal. But the MAPPA studio also revealed that it would take a long time for making Season 2 but it never dropped any time estimation.

However, the anime lovers are still happy to know that Yuri On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence will be released soon in 2019 (although the date is not confirmed). The feature film will mainly revolve around the relationships between Yuri Katsuki, the Japanese figure skater and his role model Victor Nikiforov, Russian figure-skating champion, while Yuri Plisetsky, the up-and-coming Russian skater will also play an important role in the movie. A teaser trailer on the movie depicting a young Viktor Nikiforov performing at the Winter Olympic Games was released in Japan on January 17, 2019 as a part of a Yuri on Ice marathon event. The anime lovers from Japan and other parts of the world highly appreciated Season 1.

We currently have no leaked plot for Yuri On Ice Season 2, neither any teaser too. But, as the series has always been in the discussions due to same-sex relationship between its protagonists, Season 2 is highly expected to portray a sweet gay relationship between Yuri K and Victor. It was also said that Season 2 would be consisting of 12 episodes. Apart from it, nothing can be said as of now as the studio has kept the plot completely under wraps to avoid predictions and consequent rumors.

