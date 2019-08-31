Writer Derek Kolstad shares new details about 'Falcon and The Winter Soldier' series

Marvel series "Falcon and The Winter Soldier" will have a dash of "John Wick" and will be set in the post "Avengers: Endgame" world where the characters are able to have fun, writer Derek Kolstad has revealed. The series, which will see Anthony Mackie and Sebestian Stan reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters -- Falcon and Winter Soldier -- respectively, will premiere next year on Disney's upcoming streaming platform Disney+.

Kolstad, who is best known for creating the Keanu Reeves-fronted action franchise "John Wick" , recently took over Discussing Film's Twitter account for a Q&A session with fans about the new series. When asked by a Marvel enthusiast if the writer will incorporate any tonal elements of "John Wick" , he replied, "There's a wink and a nod to the world building of 'John Wick' to be sure. Just fewer head shots."

He further teased that show will be set after the events of the "Infinity War" saga, which ended with "Spider-Man: Far From Home". "In a post-blip world, while touching upon the darkness of it all, there's got to be some resilient fun to it," wrote Kolstad.

Kari Skogland is directing the show with Malcolm Spellman attached as the showrunner. The cast also includes Daniel Bruhl (Helmut Zemo), Emily VanCamp (Agent Sharon Carter) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent).

Disney+ launches on November 12 in the US.

