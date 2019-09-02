Selena Gomez working on new music

Singer-actor Selena Gomez is planning to release new music soon. The former Disney star shared pictures behind-the-scenes Boomerangs of a soundboard on her Instagram.

"Just so you know, I see your comments and I'm working on it," she captioned one post that featured a black-and-white image of a soundboard. Gomez also shared a picture of herself flashing a peace sign as she sits next to a keyboard.

The artiste's last song, "Back to You", came out in 2018. The 27-year-old star has not yet revealed the release date of her new music.

