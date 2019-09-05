People News Roundup: Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10M over look-alike ad campaign; Britain's Princess Charlotte, 4, starts school

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case

Judge Herbert Moses of the Manhattan Supreme Court set an Oct. 10 trial date on Tuesday for the actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who was charged with groping a woman at a Manhattan bar in June. Gooding, dressed in a gray suit and tie, appeared calm during a brief appearance at the court. His trial had previously been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but prosecutors said they needed more time to gather video evidence and turn it over to Gooding's lawyers.

In a first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressed

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honors. Chopra, 37, a former Miss World who became a star in both Hollywood and Bollywood, and Jonas, 26, topped People's annual best-dressed list in an eclectic slate that included actor Billy Porter and tennis champion Serena Williams along with style-setting veterans such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign

Popular singer Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for $10 million, accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders' daughters of piggybacking off her fame and influence to sell their wares. In a complaint filed on Monday, Grande said Forever 21 and Riley Rose misappropriated her name, image, likeness and music, including by employing a "strikingly similar" looking model, in a website and social media campaign early this year.

Britain's Princess Charlotte, 4, starts school

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, starts school on Thursday, joining her elder brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in southwest London. Charlotte, the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is fourth-in-line to the throne. George, 5, who is third-in-line, has been a pupil at the school since 2017.

