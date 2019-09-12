This Is Us Season 4 to have turns and twists, Sterling, Justin reveal nature of next season

We're gradually coming close to the premiere of This Is Us Season 4 and fans and avid viewers are quite excited to know what they can see in the imminent season. In a recently released trailer, we had seen faces of some guest stars and the good part is that Season 4's special extended premiere episode titled "Strangers" revealed a bunch of new characters.

This Is Us Season 4 is severely going to deal with the Pearson family when the new season kicks off. The fate of Rebecca has been mysterious. However, Mandy Moore (who plays the role of Rebecca) and Milo Ventimiglia (who plays the role of Jack Pearson, Rebecca's first husband) recently provided a sneak-peak of Rebecca's fate in the imminent season and it seems her storyline in the overall plot needs plenty of tissues and patience.

This Is Us Season 4 is also going to portray plenty of turns and twists and it is expected to go in a totally different direction far from who the avid viewers have been speculating for a long time. The show will dive back into everyone's much-lovable characters including Rebecca.

"We're in the final throes of her life, the last couple of weeks, I would say. You get that sense of urgency of the family gathering, for one reason or another, and in my mind, it's to sort of say farewell," Mandy Moore said.

"The magic of this show is that there's still so much story to tell, and that is exciting," Mandy Moore, revealed in a first-look video on E! News.

Sterling K Brown, who will also be seen playing the role of Randall in This Is Us Season 4 (Jack and Rebecca's adopted son), said that the imminent season is going to be one of the biggest moments. Justin Hartley, who plays the role of Kevin, completely agreed to Sterling's opinion.

Don't miss the premiere of This Is Us Season 4 on September 24 on NBC.

