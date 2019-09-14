One Piece Chapter 955 spoilers: Zoro’s training with Meito Enma, summary out on Reddit

Many believe One Piece Chapter 955 is going to the list of one of the best installments in the entire manga series. It is highly expected to cover some interesting upgrades to the main protagonists of the manga. Read the texts below to know more about what you can see in the imminent chapter.

One Piece Chapter 955 is highly expected to feature Monkey D Luffy who gets ready for a big fight that is bound to happen sooner than later. If you just rack your brain you will remember the alliance between Beast Pirates captain Kaido and Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin in Chapter 954. Two leaders had a plan to take the Straw Hat Pirates down and they had an intention to go at any extent to assassinate Luffy.

One Piece Chapter 955's short summary is already out on Reddit and fans are thrilled about the speculations related to it. Among various discussions, one of the discussions is concentrated on Zoro's training with his new katana, the Meito Enma.

The spoilers posted on Reddit commenced at Amigasa village where Kawamatsu the Kappa and Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro are notifying their comrades about Kozuki Hiyori. Hiyori took the decision any of Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro and Kawamatsu the Kappa. With the war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates drawing closer, Hiyori decided not to see any of them, even his brother Kozuki Momonosuke. After learning that he's the brother of Hiyori, Vinsmoke Sanji started being nice to Momonosuke, as reported by Inquisitr.

One Piece Chapter 955, on the other hand, is all set to feature Okiku giving Nidai Kitetsu back to Tenguyama Hitetsu. He (Hitetsu) informed everyone that he is waiting for the opportunity to return Lord Kozuki Oden's famous swords Enma and Ama no Habakiri to Momonosuke and Hiyori.

In the imminent Chapter 955 of One Piece, Zoro is set to test the power of Emna. Before making a move, Kinemon gave him a warning not to accept the sword and Zoro still gave his endeavor to test the sword by utilizing it in cutting a tree. But the tree isn't the only one that is cut but also the coast. Everyone is shocked to see how powerful Enma really is.

One Piece Chapter 955 is likely to be released on Monday, September 16. The raw scan is expected to arrive on September 13. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga series.