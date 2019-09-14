Chicago P.D. Season 7 spoilers: New romance, Brian’s murderer hinted by Rick Eid

Fans are quite excited as Chicago P.D. Season 7 is returning back in a few days. Many avid viewers are predicting how Antonio Dawson's absence is going to be explained in the imminent season. We are also going to see some romance in the upcoming season that has already raised some questions – who, when and why, and may be how.

Chicago P.D. Season 7 is set to premiere in September this year. The (previous) Season 6 ended with a cliffhanger which left the viewers constantly discussing over social media platforms who killed Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley). He was a police superintendent turned future mayor. The detective sergeant Hank (Jason Beghe) is the prime suspect behind the killing of Brian, but many fans believe Senior Police Detective Antonio (Jon Seda) is also responsible in the plot (of his murder).

The imminent Chicago P.D. Season 7 will show Antonio missing that may add fuel to fans' theory. New footage from the new season has already raised a big question – what has happened to Antonio and is the team divided?

The departure of Jon Seda from the show was already declared before the finale. He has not been confirmed for the premiere of seventh season. Now fans are wondering how his absence will be explained in the imminent season.

In a recent conversation with TVLine, Chicago P.D.'s one of the executive producers, Rick Eid said that will the opening of Season 7, the Intelligence Unit "will ultimately figure out what's going on with him (Antonio)". Does it mean Antonio followed the similar track what Police Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) did when Nadia Decotis (Stella Maeve) was murdered in Season 2? But many avid viewers believe Antonio will not totally disappear from the show even if he continues missing from Season 7.

The series' executive producer, Rick Eid also said to TVLine that the team should uncover who murdered newly elected mayor Brian. "Even though he's part of said investigation, "the prime contender is Hank Voight," Eid added.

Never miss the premiere of Chicago P.D. Season 7 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 on the NBC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.