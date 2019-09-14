One Punch Man Season 2 to premiere in Toonami, gets new OVA, Season 3’s underway

One Punch Man Season 3 is definitely a highly anticipated superhero web manga series fans have been waiting since Season 2's finale was aired in July 2019.

One Punch Man Season 2 ended in July but fans will be happy to know the series creators doesn't have plans to disappoint the viewers by cancelling the series. It's true the manga enthusiasts are ardently waiting for Season 3, but the series is keeping them busy so that they don't get discouraged due to delay in the premiere of Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 2 is about to get original video anime or OVA including a trailer for the special has been dropped online. May be Season 3 will take some extra to be released, but the manga lovers can get a preview of the new trailer of the upcoming OVA on YouTube. The special, which will debut with the latest Blu-ray bundle of season two in Japan, features three new characters as they plot in the most unexpected of places, as reported by ComicBook.

If you're interested in seeing the One Punch Season 2 OVA, it will go live on October 25 when the DVD and Blu-ray (for Season 2) hit the shelves. Japan will be the first to nab the episode, but fans are hoping Crunchyroll is able to stream the special in real time, the abovementioned source cited.

On the other hand, Toonami (of Adult Swim) has made an announcement recently that One Punch Man Season 2 will be premiered (on Toonami) on October 12. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America. However, One Punch Man Season 3 currently doesn't have an official release date.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 955 spoilers: Zoro's training with Meito Enma, summary out on Reddit