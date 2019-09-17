Akshay reveals first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced 'Mann Bairagi'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday unveiled the first look of "Mann Bairagi", a special feature on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor took to Twitter on the occasion of PM Modi's 69th birthday to share the first look of the film, which is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

"Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain's special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi @narendramodi @PMOIndia @bhansali_produc" Akshay wrote in the caption. "Mann Bairagi" is being described as an "untold story from the life of Prime Minister which has not been in the public domain so far".

"What interested me in the story was it's universal appeal and message. The story was very well researched and the turning point of our PM's life, as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it's a story that is unheard of and needs to be told," Bhansali said in a statement. Tripaathy said he is certain the film will be able to touch a chord with the audiences.

"For me, it's a human interest story about the self discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country," he added. Mahaveer Jain, who has produced the film with Bhansali, said, "'Mann Bairagi' brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. Surely it will connect amd inspire our today's youth deeply. And that's what excited us to work on this film."

"Mann Bairagi" is expected to release later this year.

