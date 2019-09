BRIEF-Amazon.Com Says Introduces Amazon Music HD, Available In U.S., UK, Germany, And Japan

Amazon.com Inc: * AMAZON.COM INC SAYS IT INTRODUCES HIGHEST QUALITY AUDIO FOR STREAMING WITH AMAZON MUSIC HD, AVAILABLE IN US, UK, GERMANY, AND JAPAN

* AMAZON.COM SAYS AMAZON MUSIC HD SUBSCRIPTIONS START AT $12.99/MONTH FOR NEW SUBSCRIBERS * AMAZON.COM SAYS CURRENT SUBSCRIBERS TO AMAZON MUSIC PAY $5/MONTH PLUS THEIR REGULAR PLAN FEE FOR AMAZON MUSIC HD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

