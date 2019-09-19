'Lord of the Rings' TV series to shoot in New Zealand

New Zealand will once again star as the Middle-Earth in the upcoming "Lord of the Rings" TV series. The country, where Peter Jackson shot the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, based on JRR Tolkein's epic fantasy saga of the same name, will act as the setting for the Second Age of Middle-Earth in the Amazon series.

"As we searched for the location in which we could bring to life the primordial beauty of the Second Age of Middle-earth, we knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is a home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff. "And we're happy that we are now able to officially confirm New Zealand as our home for our series based on stories from J R R Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings'," showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement.

According to the makers, the upcoming series is due to be set before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" in the Second Age. Will Poulter, best known for his performance in "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch", has been roped in to play a lead role in the series which will premiere on Amazon Prime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)