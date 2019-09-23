Emmys pay In Memoriam tributes to Stan Lee, Luke Perry

Names like Stan Lee, Luke Perry and Valerie Harper were remembered at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in the In Memoriam section. Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passed away last November at the age of 95, while Perry, the "90210" star, died on March 2019 after he suffered a massive stroke. He was 52.

Harper, best known for playing Rhoda Morgenstern on both "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spin-off "Rhoda", breathed her last on August 30 at age 80 after years of health issues, including leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, lung cancer, and brain cancer. Disney Channel star Boyce died of epilepsy on July 6, just weeks before the third installment in the "Descendants" movie series premiered. He was 20.

Halsey sang a rendition of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" in the memory of the people that the fraternity lost in the last year. John Singleton, Cokie Roberts, Gloria Vanderbilt, Peggy Lipton, Kristoff St John, Rutger Hauer, Penny Marshall, Peter Fonda, Albert Finney, Rip Torn, and Carol Channing, among others were also honored.

