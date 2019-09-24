Woman who inspired JLo's part in 'Hustlers' threatens lawsuit

The woman who inspired Jennifer Lopez's character of Ramona in "Hustlers" is threatening to sue the producers, saying they did not pay her for taking her life story. Samantha Barbash was the alleged mastermind behind a ring of strippers who drugged their clients and took their credit cards. She pleaded guilty in 2017 and was sentenced to five years of probation, reported Variety.

Their story, published by New York Magazine in 2015, was adapted into "Hustlers" , which has turned out to be a big box office draw for STX. Barbash’s attorney, Bruno Gioffre, sent a letter to STX on Monday protesting the "flagrant violation of her rights," and threatening to sue if a deal isn’t worked out within 10 days.

In response, STX said it was entitled to make the movie without Barbash’s permission. "We will defend our right to tell factually based stories based on the public record and look forward to resolving this matter before a judge," an STX spokesperson said.

Barbash told TMZ last week that she rejected the producers' offer for the rights to her story, saying it was less than the cost of a Hermes bag. "I wasn't giving up my TV and film rights... for peanuts. J-Lo doesn’t work for free — why would I?," she told the celebrity website.

