A R Rahman's debut production '99 Songs' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Film "99 Songs", which marks Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman's debut as a writer and producer, will be showcased at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF). The music director took to Twitter to share the news.

"Thrilled to announce, our labour of love #99Songs, directed by @vishweshk starring @itsEhanBhat will be showcased at @busanfilmfest on Oct 9. Gratitude & thanks @YM_Movies @jiostudios @JioCinema @idealentinc #BIFF2019 #99SongsTheMovie," Rahman tweeted.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, "99 Songs" is a sensual story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer. It stars Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha in lead roles.

Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles. Other Indian films to be screed at BIFF include Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar-starrer "The Sky Pink", Viineet Kumar-fronted "Aadhaar", Alankrita Shrivastava's "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare", Tannishtha Chatterjee's "Roam Rome Mein" and Gitanjali Rao's animation film "Bombay Rose", among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)